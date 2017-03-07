Rapunzel returns: 5 things to know about the new movie and TV series

The wait is just about over for Rapunzel’s return! She’s back with the all new made-for-TV movie, "Tangled: Before Ever After." Next up will be "Tangled: The Series" on the Disney Channel.

"Rapunzel" star Mandy Moore stopped by the ABC News studios in New York to talk about why she's taking on the role again.

“I will say I was a tiny bit hesitant at first because I was like, this story has been told. And it was told so well,” Moore said. “And Zach Levi and I, who plays Eugene, we both went in and met with the executives and Chris Sonnenburg, who’s our executive producer. And they laid out a really good argument for why this show deserves to be a series and we wholeheartedly agreed. And here we are.”

Moore said that the story fills the gap between Rapunzel’s return to the castle and her marriage to Eugene, who was introduced in the first movie.

“We like to say it’s between the two kisses. The kiss at the end of the film and the kiss when Eugene and Rapunzel get married in the short film that came out in 2012. So it sort of is all about their courtship,” Moore said.

Here are 5 things to know about Rapunzel’s return

1. Rapunzel’s long locks are back

Rapunzel’s hair was an important part of the original film “Tangled.” Not only was it long and beautiful but it had magical powers. At the end of the original film, Rapunzel's hair is chopped off, leaving her with a short brown pixie-cut. Fans of Rapunzel's hair will be delighted to see that it is back in all of its glory. The new story line explains how it happened.

Watch the Mandy Moore speak on the return of Rapunzel’s hair:

2. Original cast is reunited

Most Rapunzel fans will agree that there is great chemistry between Zachary Levi, the voice of Rapunzel’s love interest Eugene, and Mandy Moore, who stars as the voice of Rapunzel. Some internet memes even suggest that the animated duo sets the standard for relationship goals. Both Moore and Levi have returned to voice the characters in the movie and the series.

Watch the trailer for “Tangled: Before Ever After”:

3. Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi recorded lines separately

It’s hard to believe that Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi were not in the same room recording lines for the movie and the series. But that’s just how it worked out.

“He normally has recorded all of his performance stuff before me, so I at least get to listen to his performance as a point of reference as a guide. But we don’t get to work together,” Moore said.

Watch a clip of Mandy Moore talk about working in a recording booth alone:

Moore added that she and Levi have recorded some new numbers together. Be on the lookout for at least one of the songs in the new movie while others will be sprinkled throughout the series. Let’s hope they are all as great as the songs the duo recorded in the first film.

Watch a clip of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi singing “I See the Light” in the original 'Tangled' film:

4. Zachary Levi is king of the ad-lib

The movie and the series are scripted for the actors. But Moore added that Levi ad-libs nearly 80 percent of his lines!

Watch Mandy Moore talk about Zachary Levi’s voice over skills

5. Rapunzel is still a trendsetter

Rapunzel set a trend by being the first princess to have a supernatural power. Elsa, Sophia and Elena have all followed suit.

This time, Rapunzel's sending strong messages about trusting your own instincts and loving yourself.

“What she represents to women is not about just getting married at the end of the day. It’s not sort of finding her 'fairy tale’ ending,” Moore said.

She added, “I think it sends a great message to women that it’s OK to figure out your life and who you are and how you sort of fit into the world. It doesn’t have to be the end all, be all.”

Watch a clip of Mandy Moore talking about what Rapunzel represents to women

"Tangled: Before Happily Ever" after will debut on the Disney Channel this Friday. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.