Razzies 2018: Complete list of nominees

Ahead of the Oscar nominations, which celebrate the best in film, we have the nominees for this year’s Razzie Awards, which mark the opposite.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" has the most nominations with a total of nine, including worst picture and worst actor for Mark Wahlberg. Following close behind is "Fifty Shades Darker," with eight nods.

Those two films are joined in the worst picture category by "Baywatch," "The Emoji Movie" and "The Mummy."

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence also scored a nod for worst actress for her role in "Mother!"

The “winners,” if you can call them that, will be announced on March 3 -- as per tradition, the day before the Oscars ceremony.

Here's the full list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

"Baywatch"

"The Emoji Movie"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"The Mummy"

"Transformers: The Last Knight"

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, "Unforgettable"

Dakota Johnson, "Fifty Shades Darker"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Mother!"

Tyler Perry, "Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween"

Emma Watson, "The Circle"

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, "The Mummy"

Johnny Depp, "Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Darker"

Zac Efron, "Baywatch"

Mark Wahlberg, "Daddy’s Home 2" & "Transformers: The Last Knight"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, "Mother!" & "Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Russell Crowe, "The Mummy"

Josh Duhamel, "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Mel Gibson, "Daddy’s Home 2"

Anthony Hopkins, "Collide" & "Transformers: The Last Knight"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, "Fifty Shades Darker"

Sofia Boutella, "The Mummy"

Laura Haddock, "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Goldie Hawn, "Snatched"

Susan Sarandon, "A Bad Moms Christmas"

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, "Fifty Shades Darker"

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, "Transformers: The Last Knight"

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, "The Emoji Movie"

Johnny Depp & His Worn-Out Drunk Routine, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, "Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween"

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

"Baywatch"

"Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"The Mummy"

Transformers: "The Last Knight"

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, "Mother!"

Michael Bay, "Transformers: The Last Knight"

James Foley, "Fifty Shades Darker"

Alex Kurtzman, "The Mummy"

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, "The Emoji Movie"

WORST SCREENPLAY