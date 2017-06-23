'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore opens up about secret wedding

Kenya Moore surprised many -- including some of her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-stars -- when she eloped earlier this month.

The reality star is now opening up about why she had a secret wedding in St. Lucia on June 10 to businessman Marc Daly.

"We wanted something simple and not overly complicated," she told People magazine.

Moore, 46, added that her husband is "extremely romantic" and "didn’t want something for show. He didn’t want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love."

"He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married," she continued.

There were no other "Real Housewives" present at the wedding. Still, Moore revealed that her Aunt Lori, who fans may remember from her frequent pop-ins on the Bravo reality show, was there.

Moore's best friend Brandon DeShazer walked her down the aisle.

"It was so last-minute, he couldn’t make it," Moore said of her father, Ronald Grant. "But Brandon was there, which was super special to me."

The reality star does plan to have a "large wedding for all of our friends and family next June, so we’ll have everyone there," she revealed.

We'll just have to wait and see if Bravo cameras will be rolling to see if this second wedding will be featured on Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."