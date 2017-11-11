Rebel Wilson is joining a chorus of actors and actresses in Hollywood who are sharing their own experiences with sexual harassment and misconduct.

The "Pitch Perfect" star wrote on Twitter Saturday that she took a break from "creating [a] new comedy overseas" to share her story that allegedly involves "a male star in a position of power."

Wilson, 37, claimed that after meeting him in a room, he asked her "repeatedly" to perform a sex act.

"All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed," she continued. "I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."

"I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio -- basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return," the Australian actress wrote.

Wilson claimed she was then "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting."

This isn't the first time she's sharing this story publicly, Wilson said.

"I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual," she wrote on Twitter.

Wilson also shared a separate incident in which she said she felt uncomfortable with a "top director" in Hollywood while the two were alone in a hotel room.

"I thought we were there to talk comedy," she wrote on Twitter. "Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud ... that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately.

"I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind," Wilson added.

The actress, who will next be seen on the big screen in "Pitch Perfect 3," out Dec. 22, wrote that she realized she's one of the "lucky" ones.

"I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky," she said.

"To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening," Wilson continued. "I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described -- but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level."

"I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will," she concluded.

A rep for Wilson told ABC News she had no additional comment.