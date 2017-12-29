Ringo Starr reportedly believed he'd never be knighted, but it seems his time is almost here.

According to the queen's New Year honors list, the drummer, who, as a member of the Beatles, was previously made a member of the Order of the British Empire, is among those who will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II next year, as is former Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb.

Actor Hugh Laurie, who was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire by the queen in 2007, was named one of the commanders of the Order of the British Empire.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Starr, 77, will receive the honor about 21 years later after his former bandmate, Sir Paul McCartney, and Gibb, 71, reportedly told the U.K.'s Press Association that he shares the honor with his late brothers and bandmates, Robin and Maurice Gibb.

"This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten," Gibb, who was previously made a commander of the Order of the British Empire, said. "I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor. It is as much theirs as it is mine."

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Others who will be knighted next year: "War Horse" author Michael Morpurgo, former "Voice" contestant and British actor Matt Henry, and playwright Peter Nichols.