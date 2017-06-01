Ronnie Wood turns 70 one day after twins celebrate their 1st birthday

Ronnie Wood has a lot to celebrate this week.

The longtime Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 70th birthday today, a day after his twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, turned 1.

To mark the occasion, the veteran rocker posted a photo of himself and his toddlers grinning on his official Twitter feed along with a note that reads, "It's a joint celebration -- Turning one & 70! Thank you all for your good wishes xx."

Last week, a rep for Wood announced that he'd undergone a procedure known as keyhole surgery to remove a lesion on his lung.

The spokesperson revealed that the operation was successful and that Wood would be joining the Stones on the band's forthcoming European trek, the No Filter Tour, which gets underway Sept. 9 in Hamburg, Germany.