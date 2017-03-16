Roseanne Barr says she's ready for a show reunion

With just nine words, Roseanne Barr threw the internet into a frenzy.

The comedian and actress, 64, tweeted early this morning that the cast from her Emmy-winning show, which ran from 1988 to 1997, was ready for a reunion.

"Roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show," she wrote.

The tweet immediately gained traction, generating more than 1,400 likes on the social media platform.

roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 16, 2017

The reunion talk comes after Barr's daughter and husband on the show, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman, posted a fun spoof video on YouTube. The clip, which opens with the "Roseanne" theme music, played on the fact that Gilbert is now a talk show host.

“As long as you’re happy, you know, me and your mom will support you,” Goodman says before cracking a joke about her sexuality.

It would be interesting to see how the cast could accomplish this reunion, given the events of the final season and Dan's death (Goodman).