Roseanne Barr says she's ready for a show reunion

Mar 16, 2017, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Dan (John Goodman) Darlene (Sara Gilbert, top left) Becky (Lecy Goranson, top center) on the "Roseanne" show.ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Dan (John Goodman) Darlene (Sara Gilbert, top left) Becky (Lecy Goranson, top center) on the "Roseanne" show.

With just nine words, Roseanne Barr threw the internet into a frenzy.

The comedian and actress, 64, tweeted early this morning that the cast from her Emmy-winning show, which ran from 1988 to 1997, was ready for a reunion.

"Roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show," she wrote.

The tweet immediately gained traction, generating more than 1,400 likes on the social media platform.

The reunion talk comes after Barr's daughter and husband on the show, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman, posted a fun spoof video on YouTube. The clip, which opens with the "Roseanne" theme music, played on the fact that Gilbert is now a talk show host.

“As long as you’re happy, you know, me and your mom will support you,” Goodman says before cracking a joke about her sexuality.

It would be interesting to see how the cast could accomplish this reunion, given the events of the final season and Dan's death (Goodman).