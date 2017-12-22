How 'Roseanne' reboot will feature both actresses who played Becky Conner

"Roseanne" fans may remember that in season 6 of the hit ABC series, they were introduced to a new actress who took over the role of Becky Conner. Now with the reboot premiering on March 27, many are wondering which Becky will appear.

Executive producers of the reboot and showrunner Bruce Helford have decided to include both actresses who portrayed Becky -- Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke -- in the show's return, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chalke will portray Andrea, a middle-class married woman, who needs Goranson, who will reprise her role as the original Becky, to be her surrogate.

Kimberly Butler/ABC via Getty Images

"I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play," Chalke, 41, said of the plot twist.

The actress also told EW that it was executive producers Sara Gilbert, who will play Darlene Conner in the reunion, and Tom Werner, who reached out to her to be part of the reboot.

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

"I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect," she said of the reunion. "I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now, when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny."

The revival series also stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner.

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki, who used to play David, Darlene's guy back in the day, will reportedly also appear.

According to a statement released by ABC Entertainment, the revival will, "explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household," adding that the "brilliant cast and crew haven't missed a beat."

Production on the highly anticipated revival’s nine episodes, which will air Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m., wrapped last week in Studio City, California.