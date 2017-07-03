Rumer Willis celebrates 6 months of sobriety

Rumer Willis just reached a very important milestone: She's six months sober.

The actress announced the news Sunday in an introspective caption on Instagram.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," she began in the lengthy caption.

"Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety," Willis, 28, wrote. "It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself ?? A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The "Dancing with the Stars" champion ended her announcement by thanking her fans "for the love and support." She also issued a reminder to them: "Be gentle with yourself."

Willis, daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is not the only one in the family to have faced personal struggles. Her younger sister, Tallulah Willis, has battled depression and last July celebrated two years of sobriety.