Rumer Willis celebrates 6 months of sobriety

Jul 3, 2017, 10:52 AM ET
PHOTO: Rumer Willis attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, on May 15, 2017 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Rumer Willis attends the 2017 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Rumer Willis just reached a very important milestone: She's six months sober.

The actress announced the news Sunday in an introspective caption on Instagram.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," she began in the lengthy caption.

"Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety," Willis, 28, wrote. "It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."

The "Dancing with the Stars" champion ended her announcement by thanking her fans "for the love and support." She also issued a reminder to them: "Be gentle with yourself."

Willis, daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is not the only one in the family to have faced personal struggles. Her younger sister, Tallulah Willis, has battled depression and last July celebrated two years of sobriety.