Sam Rockwell drops f-bomb on 'Saturday Night Live'

The Twittersphere lit up Saturday night after Sam Rockwell accidentally dropped the F-bomb during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

In the eyebrow-raising sketch, guest host Rockwell plays a science teacher in a lab with a pair students.

One of the students, played by cast member Mikey Day, can't seem to grasp the task at hand, so Rockwell's character says to the boy, "You can't be this f------" stupid." Subsequent Mountain Time and Central Time airings were cleaned up.

Day never breaks out of character -- nor does Day or Cecily Strong, who plays the other student -- but Day does immediately cover his mouth after uttering the profanity.

A rep for "Saturday Night Live" declined to comment on the slip of the tongue. ABC has also sought comment from Rockwell's publcist.

Yow! Sam Rockwell just dropped the f-bomb live on @nbcsnl - on live coast to coast TV! pic.twitter.com/mHGWxN7jw7 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 14, 2018

Rockwell isn't the only one to drop the F-bomb on "Saturday Night Live."

Guest host Kristen Stewart said the expletive last year. In 2012, guest host Samuel L. Jackson said both "f---" and "bull----." Cast member Jenny Slate also said the F-word during a sketch in 2009, her debut year. She was fired after the conclusion of the season.