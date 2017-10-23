Sam Smith says he feels 'as much woman as I am man'

Sam Smith has long been open about his sexual orientation, but now the British singer is revealing even more about his own gender fluidity.

In a new candid interview in The Sunday Times, Smith was asked if he considered himself cisgender, or a person whose gender correlates to the sex assigned at birth.

The Grammy Award-winning singer responded by flashing two tattoos of the Venus symbol, which often denotes femininity.

"No. I mean, I've got these tattoos on my fingers," he said. "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man."

Ride or Die A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Smith, 25, also said he loves buying heels and dresses, noting he was inspired by other British singers.

"People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that," he explained. "There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full makeup every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats -- for two and a half years."

Smith also explained why it was so hard for him to come out when his debut album, "In the Lonely Hour," was released in 2014.

Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty Images

"Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending," Smith said. "And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I'd just moved to London from a village -- I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn't know what I wanted to say."

He continued, "I remember, at the beginning of my career, being called a 'gay singer,' and I didn't want that. I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life."

With his sophomore album, "The Thrill of It All," set for release Nov. 3, Smith said he's now more confident in who he is -- despite whatever labels may come.

"And now it's changed -- I've changed. I realize that maybe I don't mind that title," he said.

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Smith has already let fans hear some music from his sophomore album.

The lead single, "Too Good at Goodbyes," has reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts. The heartbreak ballad speaks of a man who will "never let you close" because when he "opens up it hurts."

The singer, who has won both a Grammy and an Oscar for his songs, said his love life served as inspiration for the upcoming album. But don't expect the entire album to be a diary of his past relationships.

"This album actually is not all about me," Smith told Zane Lowe last month. "There’s about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they’ve gone through."