'Scandal' shocker: A beloved character gets shot

Last night's episode of "Scandal" brought a major shocker as a beloved character was shot.

OK, spoilers ahead: Don't say we didn't warn you!

Olivia Pope's secret weapon, the talented hacker, Huck, was shot during the episode titled, "A Traitor Among Us."

After the show aired, actor Guillermo Diaz, who plays Huck, took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the show's fans.

"I just wanna tell you guys how much you mean to us," he wrote. "TRULY..we are in this together..#Gladiators #Scandal."

His co-star, Kerry Washington, who plays Pope, also tweeted: "Oh man! @guillermodiazyo I really do super duper for realz love you. #Scandal."

Here's a quick rundown of what led to the fateful scene.

Pope discovered in the last episode that her father, Rowan, -- yes, her own father -- killed the president-elect, Frankie Vargas. Seeking justice, Pope asks Huck to kill her father.

But when Huck goes to kill him, Rowan admits that he killed the president-elect to protect Pope. "Whoever is watching Olivia is close to her -- on the inside," he tells Huck, asking him to find out who the informer is.

After a few dead ends, Huck suspects that the mole may be Meg, a friend of Jennifer Fields, with whom he just had a romantic romp. If you recall, Fields was a volunteer on Vargas's presidential campaign.

In the final crazy scene of the episode, we find out that Meg is actually working for the same secret spy organization as Pope's father and see her shoot Fields. Meg then shoots Huck multiple times, leaving him bleeding on a hotel carpet!

Is Huck really dead? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.

"Scandal" returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.