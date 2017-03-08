Scarlett Johansson says she 'will never, ever' comment on divorce from Romain Dauriac

"Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson has released a brief statement following news that she and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, have split.

The actress said that she will not be speaking out about her divorce now, or ever.

Her decision to stay mum was made in part out of respect for the 3-year-old daughter, Rose, she and Dauriac share.

"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," Johansson said in a statement to People magazine. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."

The couple married in 2014, a few months after the birth of their only child.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Johansson has asked for joint custody of Rose, though she wants their daughter to live with her. Dauriac's attorney, Hal Mayerson, told the AP that his client wants to take the Rose to live with him in his native France.

"Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child's life based on Ms. Johansson's shooting schedule," Mayerson told the AP.

A rep for Johansson has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.