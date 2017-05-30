"Good Morning America" went behind the scenes as Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay searched for love during her first one-on-one date this season.

Lindsay, 32, picked Peter to go on the first solo date with. Peter was the first one who came out of the Limo on opening night, and the two have hit it off since day one.

"He is dreamy, probably the perfect word to describe him," Lindsay said of Peter. "There was no doubt in my mind to pick Peter for the first date."

Peter, however, said it was "nerve-wracking" to be chosen for the first date.

"My stomach dropped a little when I found out I was going to be the very first date," he added.

The date consisted of a day trip to Palm Springs by private jet, and even featured a surprise appearance from a special guest.

"I told him my best friend was coming on the date," the Bachelorette said. "He's my dog, my little dog-child."

"He loved it, and Copper warmed up to him which is important to me," she added. "It was fantastic, and the date could not be going better right now."

The excitement from the first one-on-one date was soon overshadowed, however, with a cliffhanger that nobody expected, when Lindsay finds out that another one of the contestants vying for her heart this season, DeMario, may still be romantically involved with someone else.

Don't miss any of the drama by tuning into "The Bachelorette" on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.