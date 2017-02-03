Sean "Diddy" Combs is recovering in the hospital after undergoing his third and final knee surgery, he said.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to update fans as well as thank the doctors and hospital staff, who are helping him recuperate.

"Just had my final knee surgery," he wrote in one caption. "They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!!"

Diddy, 47, also used the caption to detail how his knee surgeries changed his outlook. He even used the hashtag: #Rebirth

"Don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL!"

In the photos shared on social media, Diddy was surrounded by his children: Justin, 23, Christian, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie, both 10, along with his 10-year-old daughter Chance.

The "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" rapper said his eldest children were instrumental to his recovery.

"I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have my sons by my side these last two years!" he wrote in one caption. "They have been more than sons they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove"

Diddy also showed off flowers that his friend, rapper French Montana, sent to his hospital room.

"Flowers from my brother @frenchmontana love you baby bro," he captioned one photo.

In one lengthy caption, Diddy reflected on how his life has changed since having knee surgeries.

The rapper underwent his first surgery after falling through a hole while performing onstage at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

"God puts us all thru things for reason. It's up to us to learn through the things that he puts us through! Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to the joy," he began.

Diddy said this incident has "brought me closer to God. Closer to my family. And most importantly closer to myself. As this has been God's will."

The rapper then thanked his "staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down." He also thanked "fans and friends."

He ended the caption with: "SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!! IM DOING GREAT BY THE WAY! Thank you."