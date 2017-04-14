Search warrants connected to the death investigation of pop superstar Prince are set to be unsealed and made public Monday, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

"The matter remains an open and active investigation," Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud added in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The documents -- originally filed Oct. 20, 2016 -- would come into the public domain nearly a year after Prince Rogers Nelson was found dead in his home in Paisley Park, Minnesota. The singer died April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.

An autopsy completed a day later revealed the iconic singer died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, which he "self-administered," according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota. Prince also had scars on his left hip and right lower leg.

A previous search warrant filed on May 6, 2016, and later obtained by ABC News, contained clues that Prince may have struggled with opioid use.

The day before he died, his team contacted Dr. Howard Kornfeld, a California-based opioid-addiction specialist, according to attorney William Mauzy.

Mauzy said that Kornfeld's son Andrew Kornfeld was sent to meet with the singer but that after he arrived at Paisley Park, he, among others, discovered Prince unconscious in an elevator.

A search warrant revealed Prince met with Dr. Michael Todd Schulemberg on April 7 and 20. Schulemberg, who was delivering the results of medical tests on April 21, was among those present when the singer's body was discovered.

Prince, an avid performer, was on his "Piano and a Microphone" tour days before he died.