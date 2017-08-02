Why Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian think they're having a girl

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian don't know the sex of their unborn child, but they have a feeling it's a girl.

The Reddit co-founder told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday evening that his fiancée won the Australian Open while pregnant, which led her to believe the baby is female.

"Everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on," he said. "I have to admit, I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother and I mean she's got a good point!"

Ohanian, 34, and Williams, 37, announced their engagement last December, about four months before the tennis player's publicist confirmed Williams' pregnancy. The tech entrepreneur told Kimmel that watching Williams go through pregnancy has been inspiring.

"It's really just reinforced how just amazing, and strong, and powerful, and awesome women are," he said, "And how useless we are! ... [I say to her,] 'I can make you a grilled cheese?' We're worthless."