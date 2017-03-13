Stanley Tucci is bringing life to a new character in Disney's live-action film, "Beauty and the Beast."

The actor, known for his role in "The Devil Wears Prada," plays Maestro Cadenza, a musician who is transformed into a musical instrument.

"He is the maestro of the castle, and he and his wife -- she is the singer played by Audra McDonald -- and they are performing at the beginning of the film and once the spell is cast, they are turned into inanimate objects," Tucci said today on 'Good Morning America.' "He becomes a harpsichord, and she becomes a wardrobe."

Tucci said he recorded many of his lines in the studio for the movie, which hits theaters March 17.

"But we were all together for a week, Ewan McGregor [Lumière] and Emma Thompson [Mrs. Potts] and Ian McKellen [Cogswoth]," he said. "[W]e laughed a lot. It was one of the best weeks of my life. It was really fun."

Tucci also appears in FX's latest series, "Feud," which premiered March 5.

"They called me up and they said, 'Do you want to play Jack Warner? He was a horrible person,'" Tucci recalled. "I said, 'Yes, of course.' It's the feud between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and I had no idea it was as vicious as it was. But it went on for many years, and they are incredible, these two -- Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon. Judy Davis is Hedda Hopper. It's amazing."

