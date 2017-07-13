Marvel's "Darth Vader" issue #3 hit newsstands yesterday and was as thrilling as ever.

This new line of comics fill in the gaps between "Star Wars" episodes III and IV, and detail Darth's first mission as a "baby sith lord," as writer Charles Soule describes it.

Last week, the series left off with Vader being told how a sith gets his or her lightsaber and that it needs to be earned and taken from a Jedi.

Vader goes out on his quest to find and kill Master Kirak Infil, a man who was basically the Darth Vader of the Jedi Order, used for war and not diplomacy.

In issue #3, things did not go as planned for Vader. To say Kirak had the upper hand would be an understatement. The Jedi beat and broke Vader, pushing him off a cliff after a short battle.

Vader is not down and out, but what will come next?

ABC News sat down with Soule and artist Giuseppe Camuncoli for another episode of "Inside Marvel: Darth Vader" to dive deep into how the legacy of this iconic villain developed. Watch the full clip above!