The cast of "Disney's Descendants 2" is set to deliver. Three of the stars of the film -- Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and China Anne McClain -- stopped by the ABC News studios to offer a peek of what to expect.

"Part 2 kind of starts where the first one left off," said Carson, who stars as Evie, daughter of the evil queen. "The villain kids are living in Aurodan. They're adapting. Each of us are kind of going through different struggles. Evie is very happy. Mal (daughter of Maleficent, played by Dove Cameron) is miserable trying to be a princess."

This time around, there's an added villain with China Anne McClain starring as Ursula. Loyal Disney fans will remember McClain from her wildly popular Disney series, "A.N.T. Farm."

"I definitely wanted to be a part of it in any way that I could," McClain said. "And Disney called me and said we have this role that we want to see you for. So I went in a couple of times and I read with Dove and it felt really right."

According to Cameron, "Villains are the best roles to play. Typically characters that are deemed good characters are pretty one-dimensional as they're written. I think as a society we kind of digest goodness in a simplistic form. And with the villains, with the writing especially, you're able to be more complex. I think it's so much more fun, especially when it's set to music."

Much like the first installment, "Descendants 2" will include songs you just can't get out of your head. Be sure to watch out for McClain's "What's My Name" and "Ways to Be Wicked."

Camerson said much of that production was purely impromptu.

"But when we started shooting that, we had no idea what we were doing. We showed up on the set and they were like, 'OK, we're going to shoot a music video today.' It was a big set filled with smoke and soak. And they were just like, 'Sing the song'. It was total improvisation," she said.

You can see Disney's "Descendants 2" on July 21 at 8 p.m.. In an unprecedented multinetwork release, the movie will debut across five channels simultaneously, the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.

