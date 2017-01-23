Stephen Colbert to Host the 2017 Emmy Awards

Jan 23, 2017, 5:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Stephen Colbert is pictured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City, Jan. 19, 2017.PlayScott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images
WATCH Stephen Colbert Drops In On "Only In Monroe"

They don't even take place until September, but the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards have a host -- Stephen Colbert.

It'll be Colbert's first time hosting the telecast, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, on CBS.

Colbert noted -- in a nod to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comments about how many people watched the inauguration -- that "this will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Stephen Colbert Interviews Eminem on a Michigan Cable Access Show

Stephen Colbert Auctioned Off His 'Colbert Report' Set to Help Public Schools

The Deeper Meaning Behind the Final Song on 'Colbert Report'

"He's a formidable showman and we are delighted to begin working with him and the entire CBS team," added the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, which hands out the Emmys.

Colbert is now the host of CBS' "Late Show With Stephen Colbert." His previous show, Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," won multiple Emmys.

Jimmy Kimmel last hosted the awards show in 2016, when it aired on ABC.