'Stranger Things' fans go Upside Down for Halloween as season 2 drops

“Stranger Things” super fans are going absolutely Upside Down over Halloween this year in celebration of today’s season 2 premiere.

From decor and costumes to pregnancy announcements and makeup tutorials, the hit Netflix show is holding strong as a top trending topic for the spooky holiday.

Netflix

Pinterest’s 2017 Pinfrights Report saw an overall “Stranger Things” 40 percent rise over last year, with specific saves for “Stranger Things” party ideas up 1,434 percent since last year.

“This show may have captured audiences last year but saves for the popular '80s gang are still on the rise, especially with season 2 premiering right ahead of the holiday,” a Pinterest spokesperson told ABC News.

Here a few of our favorite “Stranger Things” Halloween ideas:

Décor

Upside Down pumpkin diorama

Rachel-Chloe Gregory of Nashville, Tennessee, crafted a homemade "Stranger Things"-themed pumpkin diorama featuring fan-favorite Barb in the Upside Down. She said she "looked everywhere for spooky little trees to put in the Upside Down."

Josh Gregory

"It only took me an afternoon," she wrote to ABC News of her DIY diorama. "I get in these craft moods and it’s all I want to do until I finish! I looked everywhere for spooky little trees to put in the Upside Down. That actually took the longest! I painted the inside walls of the pumpkin blue, used gauze to try and get the creepy floor of the Upside Down, and I used tissue paper over poster board to build the Christmas light wall. The lights were pretty hard to thread behind the wall, but hot glue is magical!"

Josh Gregory

Alphabet wall painted pumpkins

Pinterest’s 2017 Pinfrights Report said "Stranger Things" pumpkins are up 4,000 saves from last year.

Costumes

Eleven costumes

Mitchell Felton, 23, of Greenwood, South Carolina, really upped the ante with his homemade Eleven costume featuring his mother’s pink nightgown.

“The jacket is a blue Champion sports jacket from Belk, the shoes are 2015 Hyperdunks I got at TJ Maxx for $10, the long white tube socks are from Walmart, and the most important is my mom’s nightgown. She absolutely loves it,” Felton, a youth pastor and Young Life leader, told ABC News with a laugh.

Katie Porter/Taylor Ramey/Mitchell Felton

Felton said he’s definitely going to start watching the new season of “Stranger Things” today.

“I have all day squared away to start binging,” he said.

Katie Porter/Taylor Ramey/Mitchell Felton

His hilarious costume even caught Netflix's attention on social media.

you're doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/pYESU8DdWK — Netflix US (@netflix) October 26, 2017

Steven Costa, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, said he purchased his Eleven outfit at a costume store.

"It doesn't get much newer or more relevant than 'Stranger Things','" Costa told ABC News. "Friends love it. We discussed the beard thing, and we decided it would be funnier with it."

Steven Costa

Alphabet wall costume

Helen Phung, 26, of Canada, created a costume based on the alphabet wall that Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, used to communicate with her son Will, who was trapped in the Upside Down world.

Helen Phung

Phung posted a tutorial of her costume onto YouTube, which she will wear Halloween weekend.

“I think anyone that is a fan of the show and is looking forward to season 2 would definitely consider dressing up as someone or something from the show,” she told ABC News.

Pets

Susan Schumacher, owner of the Instagram account pixiebellepug dressed her pugs CharlieRose and Lulubee as Mike and Eleven from the series.

Susan Schumacher/Instagram-pixiebellepug

“Better get ready mouth breathers, we're coming back,” Schumacher of Plano, Texas, wrote in the caption.

Schumacher said she shopped at children’s shops for the outfits and bought the wigs at local retail stores.

Pregnancy announcement

Fan are even using the science fiction drama to announce their pregnancies this October.

ABCNews.com

Earlier this month, “Stranger Things” fans Daniel Vongnakhone, 28 and Krystal Jugarap, 27, of California, used the alphabet wall and Christmas lights to announce the sex of their baby, who is due to arrive in February.

The couple spent about $40 buying the lights and other gadgets needed to make the lights spell out "It's a girl." The video went viral with more than 1 million views.

"I knew the new season was coming so I thought I'd mention it to Krystal and figure out how to do it," Vongnakhone told ABC News.