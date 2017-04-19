Shannon Purser, of "Stranger Things" fame, publicly came out as bisexual on Tuesday.

"I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends," she wrote on Twitter. "It's something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don't like talking about it too much."

The explanation appears to have been prompted by backlash from "Riverdale" fans regarding a same-sex kiss between two of the show's female characters. Some fans of the show voiced frustration that the kiss was a flimsy way to attract LGBT viewers.

@shannonpurser @colesprouse beronica fans are frustrated because they were blatantly, undeniably queerbaited into watching the show — jamie not spears (@jmiemarie) April 18, 2017

And I get that, representation is so powerful and important. But we didn't write the show? We have literally no say in what happens. https://t.co/V4k4m8TgKU — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

"I'm very very new to the LGBT community," Purser continued. "I have never heard the term 'queerbaiting' in my life until today."

She also apologized for a now-deleted tweet in which she poked fun at fans who were angry about the kiss.

Earlier this month, Purser posted a series of tweets in which she said she knows what it's like to have anxiety about her sexuality, but remained vague on her personal struggle.

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017