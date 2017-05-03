Supermodel Karlie Kloss talks feminism, relationship with Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss may be on magazine covers and runways around the world, but she says other parts of her life are just as important to her.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the 24-year-old model opened up about managing a romance with her crazy schedules.

"You make it work. We've been together almost five years. Time flies. It's crazy. He's a super solid dude," she said about Kushner, who is also the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Kloss said that, despite how some may perceive her connections, she proudly calls herself a feminist -- she's currently taking women's studies courses at New York University.

"The term 'feminism' means different things to different people," she said. "A lot of people throw it around without really understanding the weight of it because it is layered. Two women can identify as feminists and have wildly different ways of living their lives."

girl power ?? A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Kloss stressed the importance of strong female role models, including those in political positions.

"Having women in leadership positions is so important," she said. "Hopefully it will happen in the White House someday."