The video for Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's collaboration, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," has finally been released. The song will be featured on the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack, and the video certainly reflects the same racy vibe as the film.

The clip was published Thursday night and shows Swift and the former One Direction singer clearly very emotional as they wander through a dimly lit and luxurious hotel, mirroring the mood of the "Fifty Shades" franchise.

The song is currently No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, according to Billboard, and debuted at No. 6.

Swift, along with Sam Dew and Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, wrote the song specifically for the film, according to Billboard. Antonoff also produced the track.

"Fifty Shades Darker" is set to premiere in theaters Feb. 10, and the full soundtrack is scheduled to be released the same day.