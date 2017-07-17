Thrilling trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts on 'GMA'

A portion of the action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated thriller "Blade Runner 2049" debuted on "Good Morning America" today.

"Good Morning America," Ryan Gosling told "GMA" in an introduction to the trailer. "Just wanted to say thank you for premiering our new trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049.' I realize it's 2017, it's just the movie is 2049 ... anyway, I hope you enjoy!"

Gosling plays "Officer K" in the upcoming film, starring alongside Harrison Ford, Robin Wright and Jared Leto. The fantasy film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, takes place in the future and follows Officer K as he attempts to track down a former blade runner who has gone missing, Rick Deckard (played by Harrison Ford).

The full version of the new trailer can be seen here and the movie hits theaters nationwide Oct. 6, 2017.