Timelapse Shows the Making of Life-Sized LEGO Batmobile

One vehicle at the 2017 North American International Auto Show really stood out from the rest.

Chevrolet unveiled a life-sized Batmobile made up of over 300,000 LEGOs in celebration of the upcoming animated-adventure flick, "The LEGO Batman Movie."

The world of LEGO is set to merge with the Batman franchise on the big screen this February, following up on the box office success of "The LEGO Movie." And the new flick would not be complete without a LEGO Batmobile, of course.

The 17-foot-long vehicle, inspired by Batman’s Speedwagon, is made up of 344,187 bricks in 17 colors. Each tire weighs over 100 lbs. The car's construction took 222 hours to design and 1,833 hours to build.

See the engineers bring the LEGO Batmobile to life in the time-lapse video above.

Students from non-profit groups in Detroit, including the Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance and the Mercy Education Project's Lego League program, attended the unveiling today.