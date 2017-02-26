Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe and others react to Bill Paxton's death

Feb 26, 2017, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Bill Paxton arrives for the 64th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2012. PlayRobin Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Bill Paxton died today after "complications from surgery," at the age of 61, his family confirmed to ABC News.

When news of the passing spread, actors and actresses who worked with the "Titanic" star immediately took to social media to pay their respects.

The likes of Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Zach Braff all paid homage to the "Big Love" and "Weird Science" star.