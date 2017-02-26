Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe and others react to Bill Paxton's death

Bill Paxton died today after "complications from surgery," at the age of 61, his family confirmed to ABC News.

When news of the passing spread, actors and actresses who worked with the "Titanic" star immediately took to social media to pay their respects.

The likes of Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Zach Braff all paid homage to the "Big Love" and "Weird Science" star.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ?& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

So sad about the passing of Bill Paxton. In film school, we went to the set of Weird Science & he was so nice to us. Such a wonderful guy. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was a craftsman with the kind of acting range most of us only dream of. I can't believe he's gone. Unacceptable. (3) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017