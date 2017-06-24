Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and senior adviser Lara Trump says Johnny Depp's comments about assassinating her father-in-law are "really sad" and "incredibly disappointing" -- but Eric Trump's wife says she's not surprised by such "out of control" behavior from the other end of the political spectrum.

At England's Glastonbury Festival on Tuesday, Depp said to the crowd, "Can we bring Trump in? ... No, no, no. You misunderstand completely. I think he needs help ... When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify: I'm not an actor. I lie for a living however it's been a while. Maybe it's about time."

During an interview Friday with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Lara said of the actor's comments, "It's really sad ... At least he apologized, I guess ... It's really disappointing."

.@LaraLeaTrump on Johnny Depp’s assassination comments: “The people in this country are sick and tired of this sort of thing.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/mJXoQCezX0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2017

Lara, who announced in March that she and Eric are expecting their first child, said the 54-year-old actor is out of touch with most Americans and he risks alienating his fans.

"Listen, I was in Iowa with my father-in-law for the rally the other day," she said. "What I can tell you is that people in this country are sick and tired of this sort of thing. They don't think it's cute. They don't think it's funny. Johnny Depp is not doing himself any favors with fans of his by doing things like this."

In his apology statement released on Friday, Kentucky-born Depp said, "I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."

But Lara told Hannity that Depp's comments are not an anomaly. "It really does speak to a bigger problem, which is that this sort of thing has been normalized," she said. "We see what happened with Shakespeare in the Park, we see Kathy Girffin, we see late-night hosts, Madonna going to blow up the White House. It's out of control and it's really, really sad. And as a family member, as an American, it's incredibly disappointing."

Lara, who married Eric in 2014, says President Trump is being singled out and targeted by Democrats.

"Let's be very clear: this has never happened in this capacity to any other president," she said. "It's happening to Donald Trump because he is Donald Trump. Because their candidate failed, because they have nothing else to say. They have no platform. They have no real leader. They have no real message. So the only real thing they can do is pile on the president, and unfortunately, it is to the detriment of the country. And instead of trying to be proactive and help pass legislation that might be beneficial to the people of this country, instead it's just all anti-Trump."

The White House also issued a statement on Friday, saying, "President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official."