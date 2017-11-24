Uma Thurman hits Harvey Weinstein in emotional post: 'You don't deserve a bullet'

Uma Thurman has expanded upon comments she made about sexual harassment.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram Thursday to not only wish her fans a happy Thanksgiving but also to call out Harvey Weinstein.

Thurman worked with Weinstein when she starred in the 1994 film "Pulp Fiction," which was the first film financed by Weinstein's then-company, Miramax.

"H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G," she began. "I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

"I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face," Thurman continued, referring to a recent Access Hollywood interview in which she was asked about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Thurman, 47, concluded, "I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned."

Thurman never said explicitly that Weinstein ever sexually harassed her. ABC News reached out to a rep for Thurman to clarify her remarks but didn't immediately hear back.

Still, she joins a chorus of men and women in Hollywood who've criticized the disgraced producer after dozens of women -- including Oscar winners Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino -- have come forward alleging that the movie mogul sexually harassed them. Other women have claimed Weinstein sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein’s representatives have responded to these and previous allegations, telling ABC News that he unequivocally denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

During her interview with Access Hollywood last month, Thurman became visibly emotional while weighing in on the recent wave of actors in Hollywood speaking out about their experiences with sexual harassment and misconduct.

Thurman said: "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you because I have learned -- I am not a child -- and I have learned that when I've spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself.

"So I've been waiting to feel less angry and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say," the actress told a reporter.

Thurman also took to Twitter Thursday to respond to positive reactions her initial Instagram post received.

"For hours I’m trying to find the right words to thank every single one of your for your warm and supportive reactions. You left me speechless. That tells its own story. Sometimes words aren’t needed. THANKS is all I can say," she wrote.

"To all the women finally bringing themselves to open up about their experience with sexual harassment here on social media. To me. Seeking help and comfort: I assure you, you’re not alone," Thurman continued. "I’m with you. I see you and I hear you! At least we‘re already two. Stay strong!"