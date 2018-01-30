Transcript for 1st 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer is packed with action

Our exclusive sneak peek at the new trailer from marbles highly anticipated and man in the watts. It hits theaters this July but we've got this luck. He just won't. Marching. The patent. Hold you gave her wings. In blasters. Since eighty you know that tech available for me no I didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.