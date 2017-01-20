-
Now Playing: Obama Urges Press to Continue to Hold President Accountable
-
Now Playing: President Obama Offers Emotional Tribute to Wife, Daughters and Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: ABC Stars Look Back on Obama's Presidency
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Deion Sanders Shares His Hilarious Throwback Photos
-
Now Playing: 94-Year-Old Woman Finally Graduates From College With 4.0 GPA
-
Now Playing: CRX Performs 'Slow Down' Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dog's Treatment on Film Set Sparks Outrage
-
Now Playing: CRX Performs 'Broken Bones' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Green Bay Super Fan Engaged to Marie Packer Says It's a No Brainer to Take Future Wife's Last Name
-
Now Playing: Martin Scorsese to Produce Grateful Dead 6-Part Documentary Series
-
Now Playing: Idina Menzel Dishes on the Upcoming 'Beaches' Remake
-
Now Playing: Woody Harrelson Talks About His Innovative Live Film 'Lost in London'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Thanks America for People's Choice Awards Win
-
Now Playing: Paul McCartney Sues Over Beatles Copyrights
-
Now Playing: Ellen DeGeneres Makes History at People's Choice Awards
-
Now Playing: Paul McCartney Sues Sony Over Beatles Copyrights
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend Pulls Off 'Beauty and the Beast' Proposal Complete With Belle's Yellow Gown
-
Now Playing: Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
-
Now Playing: Debating the Merits of Charter Schools vs. Public Schools
-
Now Playing: Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled in Congressional Hearing