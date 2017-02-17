-
Now Playing: Behind the Lens: The visual effects of Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
-
Now Playing: Behind the Lens: Stef Ceretti VFX Oscar nominee for 'Doctor Strange'
-
Now Playing: The Academy Awards, through the years
-
Now Playing: Behind the lens: How visual effects bring cinematic fantasy to life
-
Now Playing: Betsy DeVos compared to civil rights icon Ruby Bridges in political cartoon
-
Now Playing: Intelligence agencies withholding information from Trump?
-
Now Playing: Trump pivots on question about anti-Semitism
-
Now Playing: Shows ban White House representatives
-
Now Playing: David Muir discusses fake news with Jimmy Kimmel
-
Now Playing: David Muir's full interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: Go inside this year's Governors Ball
-
Now Playing: Countdown to the Oscars
-
Now Playing: 'Rogue One' visual effects breakdown will blow your mind
-
Now Playing: 'Hot Felon' turns heads at Fashion Week
-
Now Playing: Say bye bye to Bao Bao
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Trump allegedly bullied at New York Fashion Week
-
Now Playing: No, really, Fred Armisen's 'Popcorn' song is adorable
-
Now Playing: Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue cover model again
-
Now Playing: World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' Forecast: Who will win the hometown date?