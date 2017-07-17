New action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts

More
The highly anticipated thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford hits theaters in October.
2:24 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48673511,"title":"New action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts ","duration":"2:24","description":"The highly anticipated thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford hits theaters in October.","url":"/Entertainment/video/action-packed-trailer-blade-runner-2049-debuts-48673511","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.