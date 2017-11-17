Transcript for Actor Ray Fisher on acting career and landing a role in 'Justice League'

Hey everyone out there we have a special guests here today ray Fisher who's a break outs and new Justice League movie. And we have them here to myself act from a couple questions get to know him and let a little bit more about film. Welcome bank. I think. Do a good man doing but rather an around the last couple weeks to promote the movie in the Beijing backed LA. London back LA new York and then we go to Tokyo. And then you know that that's it over here Rio on the precipice of the justice. So just a fully get into the movie just learn a little bit more about you. You're from is closer from Jersey you grew up here. And use started in or played in off probably as Mohammed Ali yeah. How did it come to the election act. You know I've been acting since those about sixteen years old. You know first film over the high school finance and teachers who. There's been of the class clown and they suggested that a trial for the musical that we're doing this is that year which was into the woods. And you know it just stuff you know I love being able to you know pretends like it was as these other characters and loved the sense of community. And when I got on a high school. Let's the year off and I was like you know I need to figure out what I want to do. I'm really need to specify accidentally go to for your school spend much money on on a degree that that actually. Did want to do but I so. When I sat down and thought about S you know. I think opening in the sector big shot I want to go to the shuffle time. And say knots of a mom say well listen thank wanna be an actor I think I want to go to New York City and I want to pursue it. And she says that the typical parent thing which is. What do you do for money. And assay. Marty broke. The tax cut over I don't. So it goes who's got a harper heard to refute that logic and this is always been super supportive but you know you sometimes you have to just. Tests your kids just to make sure that some demented evil and follow through with. And so you know and the coming out here to New York City going to conservatory has year and a half program. And I get out of there and to start pounding the pavement trying to find it tough to find Peter jobs. I was fortunate to work with the six reputed New Jersey. Carter theater in Princeton, New Jersey. The organ Shakespeare festival plan. The play games have been and the the New York theater workshop where we actually dated. Fiscally McMahon nor was able to portray. Monopoly. And from there I ended up getting an agent and manager. You know that the reviews were very favorable toward me in that piece. And and Lee was looking for someone to play prominently. In his three boxing movie that's that is working and there was endless flow this book and you know Mohammed is meant to admit though that the of the foot limit of the Fed's fade. And that was that was honestly one of the one of the greatest experiences of there but that process and of itself was about three years from you know the plea be accepted to. The actually be able be part of it went to its new year off brought it right here. And from there I ended up going to LA for the first time meeting some of the casting folks from the studios and you know China just introduce a missile people. And that's when the folks from Warner Bros. DC. They listened. Looking for somebody who may be like you for a role we can't toll would it is. There's. It's in the realm of Batman and Superman and that's. Care site via. The things thick enough that what it cool with some molecular role models wrong place where there actors like who were you think heroes. My superiors would they real life superheroes but my mom program you know and second youngest of five kids I'm a mother and grandmother raised us and my older brother who is ten years my senior well he was mine he was my male role model rolling out. And so you know I was eight years old he was a team cannot be. Is this the personable is looked up to even even to this day you know so. In the movie landscape of things anything that anything that was bad related I was huge fan of how many the my guest tonight Michael Keaton even animated series that was like huge fan event and the animated series justly cartoons. And Wesley Snipes is blade and eating less expensive oil and ninety I was late I was about it. If so you also says. And pat in the past that the yourself as an action the year. Is kind of freaky yes what was it like when you got that call to do this move audiences possibly be this rule. I was in my apartment and I was standing on a carpet that cover looked just like this is technically. And there and wins that gave me the call in his is it ray Hennessy is back and he goes. Vote looks like we're going to be making a movie. I freak. Out a freak out I'm like screaming and I'm swear an atom bomb called him a liar and plan in games played tricks this is this is this is brawl right there it is the V. When he finally calls me down he says you know now we we really like what you did in the tests and we we read want to be part of it. And at that point a civil listen and I appreciate you taking chances and have faith in me album up to them.

