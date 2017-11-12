-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson reacts to Golden Globe noms: 'Congratulations to me'
-
Now Playing: Behind the Scenes With Anthony Anderson of Game Show Reboot 'To Tell the Truth'
-
Now Playing: Comedian Tig Notaro opens up about Louis C.K.'s ousting
-
Now Playing: Anthony Anderson shows off his singing skills, talks Golden Globes nomination
-
Now Playing: 'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney says Tonya Harding was 'misjudged'
-
Now Playing: Jane Fonda celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Crow debuts song dedicated to Sandy Hook victims live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Crow discusses her new song inspired by the Sandy Hook shooting
-
Now Playing: Women rule in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Inside the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere
-
Now Playing: WWE wrestler Rich Swann suspended after arrest for allegedly battering wife
-
Now Playing: Golden Globe nominations come on heels of #MeToo
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper takes over as local weatherman live on air
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan rocks out to his hit 'Hooked on It' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to help California wildfire victims
-
Now Playing: On the red carpet for the premiere of the 'The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Holiday decorating tips for your home
-
Now Playing: StubHub names Bruno Mars #1 tour seller
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'