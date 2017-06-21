Transcript for Anthony Anderson talks family, career and 'Black-ish'

What you're doing on blockage. Is a very special yep. Just the themes that topics the way the delivery. Is just amazing I was watching a couple episodes. Catching up to repair. And it's just it's fantastic ebb and flow in between serious and light yet. With a like to be I think that's kind of like delving into our social conscience really affecting. It feels great who's directed to be part of something. Like that you know first like to commend you know our writers you know they're they're the reason that. You know we were able to do that ebb and flow and T do that line between you know drama and comedy in and and and have something to to say. It's you know you about social commentary about what's going on in in these communities in this world than that and how it's affecting. You know not only us as humans but the Stanley in particular. Yes. I was written in Greta liners you'd look at. The one Reseda was right it was fantastic actors you were interviewed by AF and a fellow actor actress camping of right now Kate local yes. And that there was a great line there about how. This is one of the few shows on there where you can. Any race creed gender kitten and we can sit down and watch it and Julie and it and it's it's very adjustable. It is it is in and I I believe it's that way because. We deal with universal. Issues universal things. That is an. Is subject suggest you know one group of people this. The stories that we're telling does happen to be towed by an African American founding but there there's stories and in things that that affect us all. And I believe. The authenticity in in which we approach these stories in these characters and truthful in this we tell these stories is what resonates with an audience. And and what my favorites like recently saw it seriously tweeting about it is that and that I was at this for me to watch it lemons yet. I've kind of focus on trump and the fox of that right. But man again going back here range maybe the C in the boardroom yet are the conference or whoever you wanna call yet from two perspectives. Partly writing for the angle of the term supporter meeting that some lives relatable human your party and about you doing your part. I just it's it's incredible I don't know like he Blake publicly to keep coming up. Not Kono and OK you are healthier OK with mama reverend that made him right in the Kenya bears who creators Joan. Is my partner in this. Wrote that particular this and you know not be equally it's with anti trumpets that thinks it was just about an election you know and I think we were fair. With everyone's perspective good batter in different. All on on on that particular episode. You know and in that monologue that making it and that I delivered. Immediately went viral. But spoke to the masses because. We were all feeling and in not yes. You know. Not just an African American person. You know a lot of people through different disenfranchised. And left behind it and not Bob four hours just after all. But yet we it was it was a it was a pretty openoffice. The beating fair you're very fair I mean I think one of the takeaways obviously your monologue was a take away but another take away from me was. I don't of the character's name put her. Explaining. And we still being out of work as rank supporter and how she did vote for Obama and she was enough for me was Liz. Something nukes on the I've never seen anywhere else mean being fare in this that there's no more being fair than. Vietnam and I greatly you know among. I applaud canyon in hopefully. He comes home with the trophy for that that. You know hope hopefully we call due. I mean I was living with them later omelet you bring up right now we. Creditor my feet one of my favorite things else among my favorite things is your reaction to mean last year yet. I will say this now Marcus Adams land when you Vietnamese and I'm Heidi it's not that because that would. It was this than when the most endearing moments I've seen you know that that that was honest emotion so. You know I don't you know I don't know Hong when it's happy to my efforts of the nomination that was on my way to South Africa in just happen to be sitting. In. The virgin lounge and Lawson act I really couldn't. I really cooking. BBA's excited that was when you saw me last year because I'm I'm in the virgin clubhouse and you know I'm a quiet corner and my phone it's turned on like 67. Message that text messages and my my my my my phone. Law was blocked or backed up when. And I was all sides that I'd have to celebrate. On the inside and until last year when I got it when I when I heard. Was there live making the announcement it was it was just something else and now the only thing that will top that is when I'm. And when you win Woody's do you I wanna quote another cameo mine object of Harold and Kumar we don't rebirth of the grand. I cannot not opt in general be interesting in the NC hopefully Hallie Barry's on stage. And I think it's fair. Or or it's or beyoncé York or in I don't know. My mama Mo mightily announces new twins manager that's. But it it'll be an exciting time to be an exciting. Give me favorite episodes and you draw a lot from from your life says that's as part in us as a writer on the show as well isn't any favorites that that stand out there there they're all my favorite. You know and in them my favorite because. Of who I get to work with every day. You know in Tracy Ellis Ralston and yar. My nose Mars today and markets and in you know. Lawrence and Jennifer. You know did everything we do one there is special to me. That doesn't have been. About me or my life for anything like that it's as does the work. And the people that I get to work with that that's what makes it's been speaking with things that happen now activate an oddity that we just announced ER thing. He's been yes college ish yes what to expect from that does that mean she's. She's going to Harvard and real witches I'm Don impressive yeah I was saying earlier I look at her and I see young lady yet to hear her talk and I see thirty year old has Harvard PH deeper yet it's it's he's so mature it's amazing. It's it's amazing. I don't know what to expect you know you know the right is just getting together. And putting putting that show together right now you know Sobel opium production black ish and college inch. Coming on the next month or so so it'll be at the scene to see what you know. How we cross over into each other shows. If any. But she can handle it on our own and you know is always a vision. Of ours to to do something that's you know. Take a page from the Cosby. You know book television you know content shown and a different world. Mom yet. And so here we are live living that moment again see you expect in the crossover official beyond so you know that he appear like they did with with those that honestly I. I would hope so I'm out I would think you know just to be that connective tissue that just in the beginning for you know for four couple and then you know. They're they're off doing their own thing. Help Friday. Kids I mean Dave. It until the modern family and shows like that have seen the kids grow up in very protective of and it's it's amazing the kind of CDs. Little yet vote in under I'm very proud of them. You know I got to hand picked them five years ago so. I've watched them grow. I've watched them grow from babies to you know two teenagers two young adults. Book but what I'm most proud of is is watching them grow professionally. And personally. And you know having some. Some form of impacting in in both of those just because we're together. You know fourteen hours a day five days a week you know so that is my family and their fan Malia protect them. As if there my own children but it is to see them grow professionally and personally is is really get. Speaking professionally and personally it's his sons there actors and their owner ray yeah I but once just once tickets via okay. And how prior view of earth and mean that's the saudis following your footsteps Horry news. I am I and you know he's a very talented young man you know Nathan. You know II can actually telling them that you only get out of this what you put into and he understands that you know but he seventeen. You know he he's. He's the man at school. You know he he date did it. The black student union and school put together or put on a raisin in the sun on their own and and he was the lead character in that may they did agree. Great job so I'm very proud of them. About that but and might order she's entering her senior year universities in Diego sociology. And ethnics. Studies double major. She just wants to change the world. The you know I want it says she's my first one once UC. Wanted to follow my footsteps and early on like that's not our monthly book. That the Indians love that you want the Indian actor actress in the name innovate they decided yeah you know. You know put but my son came up he's carrying the torch and and both he would be those were sent them in that. If they can and hopefully I'm in transformers. Hopefully the review saying it. I think Rolling Stone had that as the head. Now before you ago. Yet is it got to the organic and bringing up this kind of stuff OK but there's no way does know we're here there's a reason is cyan arrogance is the reason I am. That's gonna teed up for you tee it up. Well you know I'm I'm here to talk about. Sharman in there Sharman van go campaign. And what it is Sharman has piloted the first mobile. Restaurant. That you can go on the website in order to Europe what's that not us debt. What you're puts. You go to news Sharman ban go dot com. And you can set that up it's today and tomorrow the 21 and 22 of June on the 21. And the driver behind we. That will be delivering bequeathed. The clean his mobile bathroom and the first of its kind. Mobile bathroom that you never know once that you're not an innovator and yes I can't take credit for this is all charm. Sharman they just asked me that you know to it to bring it to the world so. You know it's. It if it's exciting that was it all morning this morning. Alien Buffy in a lot less than. I would see. Making making it pretty. I feel the producers relating what he's talking about making a pretty I would see what they had gotten to see what I'm bringing to New York and it's it. Mean it and Michael 46 inch flat screen TV and it has hot and cold water it has. And a fresh and it had it has. In since it has tapped. I don't know why I have 8000 have reached out I don't know what you mean nobody beats talent bathroom by itself but you got it is a lounge area. It it's it's amazing there's a lot of Reading material for those who need help on the on the digest that information digest it. And then after you've digested. Go through Sharman and go pass dot com of that and order. The mobile restaurant. And robbery belts are hesitant absent pleasure boat that he so much for joining us you got it for Anthony Mike Roth then this is an ABC news.

