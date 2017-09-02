Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Anna Nicole Smith Dead at 39

Anna Nicole Smith died today she collapsed to the Florida hotel she was 39 years old. Normally when someone well known to the public dies you can easily describe why they are well known why they are famous. Anna Nicole Smith however seem to be famous. Largely because she was famous. But that didn't seem to lessen people's fascination. Here's ABC's John Donvan. Maybe it was inevitable as helicopters hovered over her hotel this afternoon that the last act in the life story of Anna Nicole Smith. Would be dramatic and media frenzied and brightly lit a bodyguard administered CPR. The 911 call went out at 138. The first police press conference was only three hours later. We abide by hospital personnel. NN of those Smith had died. Because the life story seemed to demanded as it had for years though the mystery really is why. Or is columnist Liz Smith put it this afternoon. Everything in my office stopped with this news flash. And everybody was quit working and stood around them have there was nothing to say. Perhaps because she did embody a peculiarly American kind of fame without obvious achievement. A working class girl from taxes from a broken home and little education who parlayed a look in to fame. Thanks at first to Playboy which discovered her in 1992. At 26 she married an oil tycoon who was 89 and would die fourteen months later. That's when it really kicked in a kind of public and tabloid fascination out of all proportion. To anything she had done we watched her gain weight and lose it we watched her get a reality TV show and losing. It would be hard to escape knowing who she was even if you weren't paying attention. Last year we saw her go to the Supreme Court that time she won retaining the right to battle her late husband's children for his well. She remarried last year and gave birth to a daughter 120 year old son died days afterwards apparently of a drug overdose. We don't know yet how Anna Nicole Smith died. Only that she figured out how to get her fifteen minutes and make it last her lifetime. John Donvan ABC news Washington.

