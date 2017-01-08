Transcript for Aug. 4, 1982: 20th anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe

And now the story of a legend it was twenty years ago tomorrow that Marilyn Monroe died of it is Judd rose reports the memory is very much alive. In an age before special effects were the stars of Hollywood Marilyn Monroe was a special effect all her own. She moves. It's just like cello once breaks. Her films never broke box office record she was never even nominated for an Oscar but in films like the seven year itch and gentlemen prefer blondes. Gentlemen including presidents preferred. This blog. Sexy funny vulnerable on the screen sad troubled and tragic often. In 1962. She started to film something's got to give before long something did. Monroe's death from an overdose of pills was the final note in a life filled with sadness illegitimate birth troubled childhood broken marriages. Fans who saw in her paying their own join those who saw only the sex symbol in grieving over her death and the movie star became the myth. A generation later roses are still delivered twice a week from an rose second husband Joseph DiMaggio. If after all this time DiMaggio remains devoted some are obsessed. A feeling first beyond belief. Whose office. I liked it does it take on her cheek. Monroe still enjoys a popularity any current sex symbol when envy there are dozens of books. And magazine's nineteen times on the cover of life alone. And of course Maryland merchandise cards posters face masks and more. And the tourists remember they still match their hand and footprints would hurt but to those who are truly devoted it's something else. Merrill is definitely Letzing. And let's and never dies she would be 56 now but in death of Maryland remains untouched by time. Little girl lost or sex symbol she is now simply a symbol for those who remember. In 1962 with the facts became a legend a generation later allegedly has become a matter. Judd rose ABC news Hollywood.

