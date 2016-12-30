Baby News for Singer Pink and Actress Ellen Pompeo

Pink and Carey Hart welcomed a son while the "Grey's Anatomy" star gave birth to her third child.
0:28 | 12/30/16

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby News for Singer Pink and Actress Ellen Pompeo
August oh there's baby he's a talk about this morning Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris. Have a third child a boy named Eli Krista bird they also have two daughters. 47 year old actress made the announcement on NC Graham but didn't say when the baby was actually born. The couple who you may remember waited two months to tell us about the second child in the parents were actually seen hiking with a baby on Wednesday. Greta runner pink and her husband also by the way of their son on Christmas congratulations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":44467472,"title":"Baby News for Singer Pink and Actress Ellen Pompeo","duration":"0:28","description":"Pink and Carey Hart welcomed a son while the \"Grey's Anatomy\" star gave birth to her third child.","url":"/Entertainment/video/baby-news-singer-pink-actress-ellen-pompeo-44467472","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
