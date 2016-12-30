Transcript for Baby News for Singer Pink and Actress Ellen Pompeo

August oh there's baby he's a talk about this morning Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris. Have a third child a boy named Eli Krista bird they also have two daughters. 47 year old actress made the announcement on NC Graham but didn't say when the baby was actually born. The couple who you may remember waited two months to tell us about the second child in the parents were actually seen hiking with a baby on Wednesday. Greta runner pink and her husband also by the way of their son on Christmas congratulations.

