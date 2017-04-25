'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested for fleeing the scene of a death

According to paperwork filed by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, Chris Soules was taken into custody after he was involved in a fatal auto accident on Monday.
04/25/17

Comments
Transcript for 'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested for fleeing the scene of a death
Laura batchelor star is now behind bars after he left the scene of a deadly car crash police and I was say one person. Was pronounced dead and the canning county. Chris souls reportedly left the scene and was arrested a short time later. The 35 year old starred in the ABC franchise back in 2015. For season nineteen. On the backs.

