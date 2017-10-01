Bachelor Forecast

More
Melissa Griffin, Brad Mielke and Will Ganss of ABC News recap the latest episode of 'The Bachelor' and look forward to the girls that could make Nick Viall's Final Four.
14:25 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bachelor Forecast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44690624,"title":"Bachelor Forecast","duration":"14:25","description":"Melissa Griffin, Brad Mielke and Will Ganss of ABC News recap the latest episode of 'The Bachelor' and look forward to the girls that could make Nick Viall's Final Four. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelor-forecast-44690624","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.