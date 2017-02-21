Transcript for Bachelor forecast: Surprises during 'The Bachelor' hometown dates

I welcome to answer or that's where here is hot outlast its drama filled episode of we think it's going. I have Whitney are legion and V and Brad not eat right next to me addicts are very excited about. Pounds. At last. Reach hurricane. Read an and then the final full title since early in the players that your final asked if he got written. This little six year old wanna that it. Can't even pretty hometown in the I. And six to me his I think it's indices eat and then. Best it's been Iceland. Yeah I says. It's called but not Iceland it's been so that's next. It's that yes he talked about those who. Ellen you're. Pre. And oh. And local. All that might be different I don't want you could go what would you want to do. It is an art school and that's. An expert at them. And he. Act. Well. Silence. That's how to. And it's not. Oh. Patently. It was still on. How. Much gasoline. At other islands. And up until you get each bag about. Well I don't cite girl. Athletes is. I. Mean you. You. Went last night and I. Act. I think that violent that I like six soaking and act out like academic and com analyst at acting. Yes. Give it hawks Arkansas. What you gotta do it have a secret rice go to the bloated costs late I have not. Back. Even if she app it's. It was right at us. Actually it was that she properties. Aren't I let it. Sound like. An act. Of up patent rights well. Day. I. Eight. Try aptly. What the pats well. That's that's. The thing we know about. About both of these guys is nick doesn't like to be challenged by people didn't vote that these families but about a ballot members be like. Gaelic we actually expect things of YouTube. Right if you think. Oh. Yeah comfortable and the spam is currently ex what. You know what you know I really my daughter are you comfortable he just like. Like I mean that moment when it with her. Again so you tell that to a bunch of people he's like you. Let the L all the sites like. Music you know Whitney told them that don't use the exact same yeah. Finally I am right don't every season this time it's because they act like he's. Terribly anything else that's because he's crazy. Agree and I and I passes eighteenth and I. Ask pilots. When students cry because it was so sweet loving her crying and at night. Makes. It cries she's up all his tears and yes. Guys so my its that you. Attica. It's. Oh that. Shopping day yeah. Being a lake. On its shopping. Free 500 dollars. It right the only paper Alley at the rest of the TV but what's the interest it was like. Even. Now it felt like an attorney she felt all. She let her. Up. Oh yes. And it. It. At. That it. Agree. And I don't know like three hours now. US. Dollars. Is using the awesome but it. I. It's like interest. Daddy attic for each. Like it or hate her and the rat when Catholics. I. I hope I'll I. I. Really brought it wardrobe I just got to what you are saying in news forwards kept popping. Day deserves. Shall there and I I honestly think nick at lake is into it honestly. Like she's weird but he's obviously he's the EC. ED. Sat saudis at its. Purses and vessels you know. That it. I think lots and everybody is. He does well sentence I don't know that right now it's really. I think you re. Right hand them. And it even passed back 083. Calling it spent. It's yeah. Aren't immediately apparent it yet it because they care in only just the people that. I think I don't think it's I don't want. Outs tonight you know like he. He's producing the shows. Is he coming. It's like. But that date is he quick whom we yield eight. It. A that they are stellar record and each region that Mueller and John Hughes no way. An XE. I. It's. That's that's the problem else its a problem well. Well. By. It's ever. Put. Lots. What. Because I love. It love their own your. Gray. Mystery. It. Ain't. Your. And I've won eight it would be Rachel I respect it. That so that's that's. US. So you guys think that with all the and we stuck with Vanessa with use him getting like a lot of push back. Knowing how he handles push back that he still ASB yeah. I think that there and that nothing is running around trend around. Oh yeah yeah it's gonna. Yes and that had to get up to buck blockers yet the end app outlook. That's. On and is on track I. It would. In the east's legacy here. You under the guise as a you really do watch the shows victim. It notes. That's. Not. Outshot. I. Might get shot a factory on. And I. K I. There. On the are at at a. Really started there apparently. He ran on what you can't act out their currencies in Europe's a team neck neck ache neck. On me an attack I want Alley oops my jeans and be all. Sorts Allah. Well I. I don't judge wants to become. That it an alternate exit this. Excitement this highlights. And yeah. Let out. Well he also not a the emea about problem. About how. It can't I mean the ball why he can he possibly after it and after she spent Easter. Is with bachelorette last season note former former. Ruling shows that. This gives advice and it's it's like Annie get your. Pay in Leslie. A they act makes its. It's hurt prospects boxes. As ugly. Like let's get real are right. Herbal like secretly on T there like you know that me. The bulk of that. And that's how and eat it art you only equitable might not ever that. And. They go again he. Feeling quarter track right yet. Which meant. Then of its due but he's going to be like. I I think he's going to go yet he. Like Christina when the steeple at home that bets that a lot to me. Like. Like feeling uncomfortable it's like it's. Just like to say they're there and that's that's the neatest. I think. Since. And it does not think I have ethnic life. Forever. I. It. At this. See. Pat also. It. Happened. Yet we have we have. Anti Ecstasy and then. It rose. All. Read it happened and how equipment. Or else. About toaster toaster which. It's it's I. Eight and the mounted two oh yeah. Our arts arts gets elements all and say I. Am picky and eats them or why. Pat story. Their proud New Jersey and the down pretty injured each and ultimately it was it was not about the alike we couldn't get referred something. Ill from it brought her out. Here at our place. Less and less disgusting and move didn't and doesn't concede that. Played. Much earlier it was not this kind of let work hell did taking care Ehrlich media things. Let that was Korean and apparently the producers reality they did they didn't play up and I finding people that Al. The story that's happened but she act. You at one care. They are here you. Like. Something. She otter. She actually I think she is like girls. From still and unity pact. Acts this. If you mean anger growing your. Tweet it medal until you aren't. Not to me how to. Edit and makes that that's. Out. You know my girls the exact same person. And 24 guiding him what what we have a couple points were real answer as I'm. Even at so yeah nasal sound Yunel and told him that is right Rachel treats them like appear. And she treats it like it school. And and teachers. He'd. Isolation. Opt out through. This. Advice for it as. Oh. Eight. All. My. Where. Well so we think reach all rape men and asked that. Are heady. That. Next eat it in its. Pants. And a lot. EG and she's not she's like it. It's. She's. It. And I don't I actually tree if you put. It's I speak on any of the apps. It out. The purchase. Up Chad in just a Chris. An. Extra. 30.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.