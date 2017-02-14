Bachelor Forecast: Who will win the hometown date?

More
ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro recap the drama on the last Bachelor episode and make predictions for the upcoming hometown date.
15:38 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bachelor Forecast: Who will win the hometown date?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45489026,"title":"Bachelor Forecast: Who will win the hometown date?","duration":"15:38","description":"ABC News' Meteorologist Mel and Emily Shapiro recap the drama on the last Bachelor episode and make predictions for the upcoming hometown date.","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelor-forecast-win-hometown-date-45489026","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.