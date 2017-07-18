Transcript for Bachelorette forecast: Hometowns and heartbreak

Hey I look at it that's our forecast high and now here's Brad with me and I and actor may case in unfeeling hand billing paraphrased. I I'm so happy act we have a lot to talk about today now aspirin or cat that you've seen every week we talk about what had happened the previous night. That Rachel's journey with all the different and even for cats but we think is apt to happen next. Now I think with a huge line home town anywhere L home stretch here for guys or great nineteen Harry here at Bryant. And one of them with heart broke that's right well we're calling this episode. Home towns and heart rate tape that ice pick in Rachel's hand is still milking right now open. Cole. About Kushinka and why she kinda existence of a person's probably talk about some of these homes those deputies family. See where he's got to frown on the family see how they regret how they're brought out where they grew up and I act. Overall. Yeah. States I think she enjoyed herself got a sense of who the guy was that I direct most these guys did a pretty good job of showing off for better friend works like who think you're up with the weather problem exactly what I favorites we start off with the first. That's Baltimore Merrill has a good day elephant egg day I mean he is a real guy he is a genuine guy is Champlain. I thought they were so welcoming. Adding that England and the hands I mean it is I just thought that was fantastic he's really you can tell he's a real standup guy yeah. Will want by the way you haven't ate in Baltimore Maryland is yet to sit on basketball when you talk apart exactly at him. Number go over too as you get real with the family and we saw some of these gang members including a member Rachel's aunt. Took her excited at the heart to hearts with them I think Rachel felt. Comforted but also challenged like she got to talk to these people really get a sense for Eric and I think she ended the day in a better spot there and when she started. I I really age and I really think that they had a connection there she got to see you know where he comes from. And really see how he was you know apparently he was brought up wet and I I thought it was fantastic at I thought they are grade. Eric's a really good guy everyone starting to really like Eric more and more as the bee expert rats ons will just have to see. What happens next. In the meantime let's move on the second dates. Bryant from me Johnny Miami Florida and until flavor they played dominoes they had to get it. And saying she is now isn't actually she I mean I think that he agent makes her her belt I mean like she she hit he's and that's when it went and I think she's had that's what I and I didn't where she is it is very out. Extra letter clever act. He she is now in damage he makes its well apparent to all of us watch and just how much she really really likes. The red flag for the rest of us that since Rachel doesn't seem to care she looks at it as the red flag. Is the mob the mob Olga. I mean I have this it is there right here right now 37 year old attractive oxen and the reason he still think I'll. We can thank all the other print and let him the whole that would let it off like this woman's fault that cheating get along with mom can't be the problem moms about everyone else is watching. I feel like this is a problem with every one of his girlfriend cents a day he currently. The septuplets are tackling other would. Back ago cake back oh boy we'll get more into all got a look at later we check in with annaly. But let's talk now about air Madison Wisconsin. And Wisconsin it's Wisconsin Beloit Packers and he's he's a great guy loved Peter actually good with a toddler on his Latin thing and really he really really got a lot of how he has friends of the day. You know so that recent he could see Rachel are acting as friends. Group of friends was so funny at all these these guys that are flu prisoners like think computers like one of Bernard friend. Come on now they're great friends there'll libelous or else they like outlets played the inter racial card but all in. All. And and again. Natural both with his friends. And the witness stand and has Muncie that she's masses mounting super cool. Heard she got her mom scenes totally downer. You know she break till did ask his mom you know is Peter ready for any man and his mom's and you know. He paper connect men but not necessarily to get down on one knee at the end and it's and that's I think is regionals because answering. I was gonna if there was one big fell one black and one thing that we can I think look forward to this next episode re wondering about it will be how Rachel feels about getting commitments from these got exactly your special -- fascinating that is where she's having her biggest struggle with that commitment part is he ready are they on the same page I think that's the biggest question as we head into next week so those states want well. Well but have. LL the last out well Amy dean now relax in Colorado. Colorado Springs heavily and and I tell yes and so Dina on this farm ceases dad for really the first time. In two years and this was a moments that I think gene was clearly building up to in his mind I'm Rachel didn't know what to expect. And and we. We met dean's dad who went through he changed religions in the last right years. He is you know doing a lot of things that dean did not grow up with an frank dean was super uncomfortable and it just never had a big talk with. Exactly and you know what happened or is. They picked. This not to have that top I mean Rachel's there you have the shell producers an air you can clearly telling dean's face. How terror ideas I mean he is he is so scared to be having this talk and it's not easy part and they need to have but. To look like it that is what the need to write or had to dean's credit he goes to try I dean tried really hard it is bad seem like he shot him. This was Rachel being involved is there is they are all you can tell that was not that site that cameras around on settling things for my house to a slight. Exactly and to her credit Rachel I think its owners of so that families. That. Diplomatic by. Haven't had any line at any one go out. And I would poly. Know what it well you know that's the regional are really handling it beautifully Kerry and such hardy hurt. So that's the things we thought. You guys have to say though aunts and probably the segment and Shapiro. Our social correspondence and stand with your petals falling falling behind. Oh well what were you get what what was that get you an end to viewers last night. As well as I got to me and that viewers was that Peter de that was the most tweeted about the last night. Amien Rachel met his wonderful France his wonderful family but keep talking about that. Big debate goes going on in their gay and not list Peter's not saying I love you he's not saying I'm definitely gonna propose. And rape saying you know what I want to leave this with a fiancee not a boyfriend and I think I'm eyes. Why would she prefer the label that the young saint right liken it just yet committed relationship. Yeah can I ask Emily and and Humana as women is Rachel. Off the rails here I mean when doing when she started this show she seems cool it and control now she's saying I need to end this without without fiance without. That that's all federal entity amien I don't think that makes a lot of sense. I think she is she's kind of pushing Peter too far in one viewer really sum this up. I'm is that I think it Rachel slows down just a little bit Peter we'll catch up and knock property. And I completely agree with that I mean Peter is such a wonderful guy and me he is gorgeous it's great personality he's just seemed like an amazing catch. Why would you wanna risk you know putting that altered in out there it's not gonna work if you don't go down a one need right now. Until list here I think you're right we're fit to really he's an honest he's taking this seriously obviously it's a joke to I agree I I don't think the pressure and shout. That Andrew and gets engaged at the and they feel an pressure is right I mean she's getting swept up in this cross that. Where you could hear her talk and I think we see that little bit of problem coming up to but she would talk to Erik Stanley about how she feels judged whenever she makes. It in the show Daschle says she's burial I think Rachel's very aware. But being watched and all this knowing that those consequences factly speaks about her bachelorette legacy alive that I think an end. So she wants to end this thing with the fiance demanded the right went away the shell intense heat and and you know old school midwestern family is also not pushing and they seem very kind of like he's got people that like that would. Let you know is there. Yeah did bay that viewers are on Peter's side not Rachel's side and I agree. And completely live the second most hear about David Katz said with the Brian de Allianz have a lot of opinions about Brian's a relationship with his mom. Against it is not just Bryant writes got to write about all oh yeah in residence at its old says she is she's scared there and yet I was friend's girlfriend I would be a little standoffish having all of that as you know my potential step not bringing don't mother locks that the ordinance saying you know he's 37 this relationship with his mother being so close. Then got Everyzing keystone thing on won't let let's see a clip here and you tell us if this seems like a mom reasoning is a little too invested. In her son has loved ones take a look. Is lighten if that. A news want to buddies who believes you are aware. Let Manny. If I'm the victim I am not saying thing like Alice want him to Marion in my family ten. If a woman kind of ones to date me because I'm from the summit she can't do it because so women one of the clear for the incentive not of course. If she's happy couple if not could could. I'm. Rachel relax and oh look a little she. Harry Atlanta so cracks up they get that it's but he is a dagger idol wasn't laughing I don't. Think I'm rate. True in that conversation now I mean. All that tear it up and she was saying if she's really praying for Rachel to be the wine. So I think otherwise re illness conversation India and by so a lot of viewers are really into the relationship in Bryan and his mother to me. What sit out there you guys was when Bryan's that I love you. Because if you're looking at racial during that she didn't say it that she in the LT you can see it all over her face. She really look like she wanted to pay it back excel so badly the most that you can tell that you want to stay at acting any of the three guys out I think I I think the same thing. Well thank you so much deadly bird and it checking and actually need a little later upper our head over to join Mary some of IR. New list and you areas of the ads are at and see what the thing I don't worry. The last thing about lap. That's an artist I'm Rick timeline. I did not know what to. A lot. First let's up it. Hometown Baltimore. We'll excited about it. Eric. Right it. Some of them are out into the inner harbor to a welcome I think he handled at county that was not the rock ark. Friends like. It's her acting and rightly so he's had street ease pain and pain life. Oh he gave me and my father figure narrow but I'm not sure how I think it's easy to connect the air wins. Ray feet. I never met him. Still a team here at. I'm taking about. Earlier in Chicago bank. Bringing a black girl. I think to me how you name eight out of ten of his friends are black but never about eating. That's very ignorant mean yeah. His family you know I feel light. In this is next. Like symbols that mean. During his family went into. Every game and what I didn't like about that and friends are parking areas a couple of them that they didn't. Injuries a couple performed at my friend from happening. That would a lot of staring at my current events and things that you. He's in that. We're now. They're. Los Angeles city. And it's right yeah but then you know medicine. More like month. And OK then there's Brian. It's and tell her I feel you on television act imagine how she threw him. That's pretty Clinton. The agreement treaty but. When I mean you the that means. Oh. It right now back in the kind of and in his back. Red flag yeah. I don't like. Allentown I'm and then we have to get you the most in. Pitch black. You know. Who lives you know remember his mother. And a ahead the class act had collapsed in the evening young. At at age fifty and after exactly. His aren't available there and I think can be its lenient. I think this. Some people might and the actions severely beaten me in so much. Apparently I feel like independence and self I don't think it and that's pushing him away I we shouldn't stop gambling act writes itself. It hard at least let him out that it right now but what do. I thought it was a great idea if it into the evening the memory yeah they'll work. I agree on but I also think back. Gosh are ready I don't we've ever. H I don't know I would definitely. Feel like I again greens. Fact that this crowd his mother. Eat here is of course my favorite but Atlanta her injuries mean anything as. I'm in areas. He's never been. He told regional and I love you but what that means Hispanic parents house. Here it's clean and somebody. We eat I. Now in and we feel. And luckily everybody thought I think that every two months and me every month. I feel you gotta. McDonald when. Maybe I'm. I don't know. Any update. Angry in all right after evening. Thank you feel like India and and now we know a few things about your primary she wants a ring on I think there. There will be eight joy shaped hole in the wall if she met Olga exactly outs. He is out of there that we just heard a little bit that the dean elimination and I do think that was probably the most controversial part of the actress I really DL after dean he's in this he's Iraq emotionally wheat is asked Aaron keys has a following for you. She says I'm falling for you to. He says he's had had any intention was the only person that she said I'm falling in love with YouTube. She did say that anyone else. So then smash cut to rose ceremony eighty we have a club which it showed just how heartbreaking. This moment ones. Here. She waits for answers to. Museums are. Take a moment sick of us. Who do. Okay. And I. I. Why now it's just it's heartbreaking and you all the dean's been through with a hometown. Telling regions how he feels an Odyssey heart for him do expresses emotion speculate he had Duke's frat so many emotions in that last 48 is a ring into a moment to ask what happens next of course has gotten a wholly and he says. I you said following for you to. The gulf and the like I don't think any of that back and did not explain explain somebody call I mean it's just you really got ill for dean and I know everyone out there that's our nation really is truly heartbroken for him I know what people want to be the next bachelor but you know we really. No Indian is in his young he has family issues he probably wasn't ready for the Vatican and Rachel I think she picked the right it's a. Is that you can imagine her saying I think dean really needs to be alone with his feelings like. Five or six oh here we just awakening to this and that well at ago and and or just moments from it. He goes good luck she's as good luck and he has. Her share. I will give us both back is that we both had dean getting. Eliminate we did we did that we had seen getting eliminated on Irene our top full alert we had. You know I had dean Eric Brian. And neither person was eliminated selves here we have. Peter Bryant dean dean Allen dated Peter Bryant still had an errant they are making their away. Sheila on with Rachel and her family and Pete I think look at the final rose Dell iso got to stick with and a half dale. Yeah I I still appeared in the final rose and I agency here when going through not so sure about Eric. At this moment because when Rachel she is so abroad yet have Ryan I don't know I. I never liked. A lot right on panic but the more she Rachel in the limelight she went just and the private and I winning missile firings are. Tied we have. Q and you sell it had two people laugh that exploded and make it to next week's it will be one of what that will be going home either Peter Bryant or air Exel see who gets. He gets little the winner an accident as far as no way rose no wait that's what we bring right to know labor and self. Peter Bryant Eric what are we thank her. I have to say am I mean he'd actually with Brian Peter well. It's perfectly aren't so lucky this that I can't imagine he's written and final up and I'll be final episode on an err I mean. We've all grown to really love Eric in the past couple weeks on I think Rachel really really likes him I just don't think he's the one for her. I'll tell and let's go to I think he's probably got a problem outlets where we're getting some of this information so our. You see first of all going back to Spain regarding Europe because we just can't say away. Along with Rachel and her entire family so here's what the her family is to meet these guys and we can tell that at least at one point they bring up the fact that Eriksson never been in love before and like hey maybe this is kind of too new for him. I think they're really concerned about that mean airing doesn't seem as emotionally mature as Peter O'Brien that because he happened Manila before. Rich a look at earth early ever brought home it was family I think that's. A couple of red flags there for Eric Eck the air is just an eager to find love that he's kind of he he's kind of foggy in an out he he's completely clear about what he really want. Yeah there's a couple of mini dramas that we see there with the other aren't well there's the remains the question of will you be able to commit to Rachel and is that going to be the thing that drives them apart Reilly told newstalk ring on the finger if she does and what is at the Bryant says when he says I'd -- ago or is this just create Saturday. That's up off at her table and says he needs you excuse. Why now and yet the it's exactly again as it approach he could need to just that after. As dramatic and it looks but. Just eat actually. You marry exciting week next week's meeting Rachel's family with the three that left. What happened we're getting close you've got to stick with us with bachelor forecast for every step of the way as you try to decipher for yourself. Who is gonna last gonna get a final rose who is going to be with Rachel. For mill Griffin on red milky guys thanks for watching CX.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.