A Look Back at Those We Lost in 2016

More
2016 has felt like one long goodbye to some of our greatest entertainers.
3:15 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Look Back at Those We Lost in 2016

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44448654,"title":"A Look Back at Those We Lost in 2016","duration":"3:15","description":"2016 has felt like one long goodbye to some of our greatest entertainers.","url":"/Entertainment/video/back-lost-2016-44448654","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.