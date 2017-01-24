'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' Lead Razzie Nominations

More
Nominations are in for the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, and it's not looking good for Batman and Superman, who waged war against each other on the big screen earlier this year.
0:37 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' Lead Razzie Nominations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45004842,"title":"'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' Lead Razzie Nominations","duration":"0:37","description":"Nominations are in for the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, and it's not looking good for Batman and Superman, who waged war against each other on the big screen earlier this year.","url":"/Entertainment/video/batman-superman-zoolander-lead-razzie-nominations-45004842","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.