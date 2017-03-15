Transcript for Ben Affleck says he has 'completed treatment for alcohol addiction'

Well Ben Affleck is now admitting to finishing another stint in rehab for alcohol. After opened up the FaceBook posts about his ongoing battle in his message she said that he wants to be a source of strength for others who need help but are. Afraid to take the first step he also thanked Jennifer Garner they have been separated since late 2015. He went on to say this was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery. That's correct here everybody liked them as a couple wanted to couple that everyone's rooting for are hoping this means more hope for Ben and Jen.

