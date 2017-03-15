Ben Affleck says he has 'completed treatment for alcohol addiction'

More
The "Batman v Superman" star admitted in his post that addiction is "something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront."
0:32 | 03/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ben Affleck says he has 'completed treatment for alcohol addiction'
Well Ben Affleck is now admitting to finishing another stint in rehab for alcohol. After opened up the FaceBook posts about his ongoing battle in his message she said that he wants to be a source of strength for others who need help but are. Afraid to take the first step he also thanked Jennifer Garner they have been separated since late 2015. He went on to say this was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery. That's correct here everybody liked them as a couple wanted to couple that everyone's rooting for are hoping this means more hope for Ben and Jen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46140228,"title":"Ben Affleck says he has 'completed treatment for alcohol addiction'","duration":"0:32","description":"The \"Batman v Superman\" star admitted in his post that addiction is \"something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/ben-affleck-completed-treatment-alcohol-addiction-46140228","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.