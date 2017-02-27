Broadcasters shocked after 'Moonlight' wins in surprising fashion

Even seasoned, backstage broadcasters were amazed at how the 89th annual Academy Awards ended.
1:55 | 02/27/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broadcasters shocked after 'Moonlight' wins in surprising fashion
The moon lights won best picture. Moonlight won best picture woe we have a little hole like good news and daily apparently Brett. Actor drama here at the academy are. This is like Steve Harvey her record look at Romo won't still a grade I tell oh yeah. This shocking we are vale wood this I am so happy right now. Normally it. But yeah. I don't descent person to blame Steve Harvey is well thought out this is unbelievable guy to moonlight my years he producer Jeremy Kleiner concerned with who could amass. Now who light up on the stage now he's only goodness. This I'd never seen this in recent earlier tonight that Americans are sheltering. This is this shocker of moonlight won best picture. Warren Beatty raiders should explain what happened. Okay. Yeah. We'll cut in its news. Movie night then okay. I mean this is just unreal city. Academy Awards season when power. PL. I'm up until that person we're sitting minute ago that is anomalous intelligent in the front room although I don't want to you don't wanna be that a horse sell their old son moonlight. At this dirt awards is great with the Indy movies it was huge it was getting some Bob. Barry Jenkins wins for screenplay by Herschel Ali for supporting actor and now best picture that's amazing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45772191,"title":"Broadcasters shocked after 'Moonlight' wins in surprising fashion","duration":"1:55","description":"Even seasoned, backstage broadcasters were amazed at how the 89th annual Academy Awards ended.","url":"/Entertainment/video/broadcasters-shocked-moonlight-wins-surprising-fashion-45772191","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
