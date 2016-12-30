Transcript for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Have Joint Funeral

Back here at home some new details this morning about the funeral arrangements for mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Reynolds died of an apparent stroke just today after Fisher died of a heart attack. The family tells ABC news they're now planning a dual funeral. The lights at the famed Chinese theatre in Hollywood boulevard word didn't last night and Reynolds honor that's for her hand prints have been immortalized since 1965. And fans are placing more flowers around her two stars on the walk of fame her son Todd Fisher tweeting this drawing of his mother and sister. In their iconic roles from Star Wars and singing in the rain saying. I miss them both so much love is everlasting have to feel for Todd Fisher and Kerry's daughters while.

